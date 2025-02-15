General

Brunei Muara District Office Fines Two Individuals for Miscellaneous Offences

2 days ago


Bandar Seri Begawan: Two individuals have been fined by the Licensing and Enforcement Division of the Brunei Muara District Office for violations under the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Chapter 30. The fines were issued as part of ongoing efforts to enforce regulations and maintain order within the district.



According to Radio Television Brunei, Haji Mohammad Aisamuddin bin Haji Jumaat received a fine of $300, while Ardi Rahman Bin Mahadi was fined $100. The fines are a result of offences committed under the Miscellaneous Offences Act, which addresses a range of violations.



Failure to comply with the fines could result in the cases being taken to court, where individuals may face harsher penalties. If convicted, the punishment could include a fine not exceeding $9,000 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding 12 months, or both.

2 days ago

Related Articles

Ministry of Religious Affairs Hosts Tahlil Ceremony for Royal Family Members

2 days ago

Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism Distributes Dates Ahead of Ramadhan

2 days ago

Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University Hosts Regional Oratory Competition in Arabic Language

2 days ago

Laksamana College of Business Open Day Offers Academic Programmes for Exploration

2 days ago
Back to top button