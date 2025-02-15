Brunei Muara District Office Fines Two Individuals for Miscellaneous Offences



Bandar Seri Begawan: Two individuals have been fined by the Licensing and Enforcement Division of the Brunei Muara District Office for violations under the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Chapter 30. The fines were issued as part of ongoing efforts to enforce regulations and maintain order within the district.





According to Radio Television Brunei, Haji Mohammad Aisamuddin bin Haji Jumaat received a fine of $300, while Ardi Rahman Bin Mahadi was fined $100. The fines are a result of offences committed under the Miscellaneous Offences Act, which addresses a range of violations.





Failure to comply with the fines could result in the cases being taken to court, where individuals may face harsher penalties. If convicted, the punishment could include a fine not exceeding $9,000 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding 12 months, or both.

