International Nurses and Midwives Day Celebrated at Suri Seri Begawan Hospital

Kuala belait: The International Nurses and Midwives Day celebration served as a platform to unite nursing and midwifery, commemorating the services of nurses and midwives in the country. The Suri Seri Begawan Hospital in Kuala Belait hosted the ceremony on the morning of August 2nd.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Awang Haji Saleh Kamal bin Haji Badaruddin, Acting Director of Nursing Services, was present at the event. Winners of a poster competition organized by the hospital’s nursing administration office received their prizes during the ceremony. The theme, “Our nurses are our future, Caring for nurses strengthens the economy,” highlighted the essential role of nurses in the healthcare system. The celebration emphasized the importance of caring for the wellbeing and welfare of nurses as a long-term investment, which can positively impact the country’s economy.