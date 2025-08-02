Unity Among Citizens and Residents

Bandar seri begawan: Unity is the foundation of national stability. Citizens and residents must always cultivate the values of respect, help, and understanding for each other, regardless of background.

According to Radio Television Brunei, fostering a sense of unity among both citizens and residents is crucial for maintaining peace and harmony within the nation. The emphasis on mutual respect and assistance is seen as a key driver for social cohesion and national development.

In multicultural societies, the integration of diverse backgrounds into a unified community is essential for sustainable progress. The call for unity is not just about coexisting but thriving together through shared values and collective actions.