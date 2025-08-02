Healthy Mind Camp Workshop Aims to Tackle Youth Mental Health Issues

Bandar seri begawan: In an effort to address the increasing mental health challenges among young people in the country, the Psychiatric Services, Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Schools Department and Counselling Division, Ministry of Education, as well as the Sultan’s Scholars Alumni Association, organised the Healthy Mind Camp workshop. Held over four days, the workshop took place at the Pengiran Jaya Negara Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar Secondary School, Belait District.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the workshop was conducted by psychologists, psychiatrists, and mental health nurses. It featured a combination of briefings and various interactive activities designed to enhance students’ understanding of the importance of maintaining mental health. The initiative reflects a concerted effort by multiple government bodies and organizations to address and mitigate the mental health challenges faced by the youth.