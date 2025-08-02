General

Healthy Mind Camp Workshop Aims to Tackle Youth Mental Health Issues

3 days ago

Bandar seri begawan: In an effort to address the increasing mental health challenges among young people in the country, the Psychiatric Services, Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Schools Department and Counselling Division, Ministry of Education, as well as the Sultan’s Scholars Alumni Association, organised the Healthy Mind Camp workshop. Held over four days, the workshop took place at the Pengiran Jaya Negara Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar Secondary School, Belait District.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the workshop was conducted by psychologists, psychiatrists, and mental health nurses. It featured a combination of briefings and various interactive activities designed to enhance students’ understanding of the importance of maintaining mental health. The initiative reflects a concerted effort by multiple government bodies and organizations to address and mitigate the mental health challenges faced by the youth.

3 days ago

Related Articles

Sultan of Brunei Graces 79 Times Khatam AlQur’an Ceremony

3 days ago

Religious Spirit and Loyalty to the Beloved Monarch

3 days ago

Launching of ‘Citarasa Dan Tautan Budaya Sarawak-Brunei 2025’ Strengthens Bilateral Ties

3 days ago

Opening of Flyover and Connecting Road Eases Traffic Flow

3 days ago
Back to top button