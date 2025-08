Bandar seri begawan: A female Indonesian worker was reported to have absconded from her employer.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the worker is identified as 24-year-old Kartini, holding passport number E9163674.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Kartini’s whereabouts to contact Berakas Police Station at 233 0410, the Hotline at 993, or any nearest police station.