Permata Hijau Legend Triumphs in Temburong District Sepak Takraw Tournament



Temburong: Permata Hijau Legend claimed victory in the Sepak Takraw Tournament held at Mukim Bokok Community Hall, Temburong District, in celebration of His Majesty’s 79th Birthday. The event, conducted on the afternoon of August 3rd, was a collaborative effort by the Youth and Sports Department, Temburong District branch, the Brunei Darussalam Sepak Takraw Association, and the Sepak Takraw Permata Hijau Club.





According to Radio Television Brunei, Permata Hijau Legend emerged victorious after defeating Rataie B with a score of 15-11 in the tournament’s final match. The prizes were presented by Awang Hassan Baha bin Haji Umar, Acting Temburong District Officer. The tournament aimed to uphold cultural heritage, discover new talents, and provide players with exposure to the competitive atmosphere.

