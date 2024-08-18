Brunei News Gazette

‘IN:STALL At Youth Hub 2024’

Aug 18, 2024

?Over 70 local Micro, Small and Medium entrepreneurs, MSMEs participated in the 'IN:STALL At Youth Hub 2024' was held at Youth HUB, Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Berakas. The event was an entrepreneurial project in conjunction with the 19th National Youth Day Celebration with the theme, Future Ready Youth. The 'IN:STALL At Youth Hub 2024' project acts as a platform and practical training to ensure that every Youth Development Centre's trainee, PPB, PPB alumni and youth entrepreneurs can run a business with the strong support of the Youth Development Centre, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and the Department of Youth and Sports. Various sales and activities were featured and planned. The project was hoped to support the youth entrepreneurship ecosystem in the country. Source: Radio Television Brunei

