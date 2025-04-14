Innovfest 2025 Unveils Ambitious Platform for Innovation and Economic Growth



Bandar Seri Begawan: InnovFest 2025, a rebranded iteration of the former Incubation Festival, has officially been launched with the aim of providing an inclusive platform for showcasing innovations, prototypes, and research with commercialisation potential. This initiative seeks to engage students from all faculties, postgraduate researchers, academics, and industry stakeholders. The announcement was made by the Assistant Vice Chancellor of Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) during the event’s launch.





According to Radio Television Brunei, Doctor Masairol Haji Masri highlighted that InnovFest 2025 is driven by the UBD Entrepreneurship Blueprint. This long-term vision aims to position the university as a catalyst for innovation and economic development across teaching, research, and community engagement. The event was inaugurated by Doctor Hazri bin Haji Kifle, the Vice Chancellor of UBD.





Running until Thursday, InnovFest 2025 provides UBD students participating in various programmes the opportunity to display their work. The event also includes an exhibition featuring research projects and innovative models developed by UBD lecturers and postgraduate students.

