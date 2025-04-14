General

Motorcycle Club Inauguration Marks New Chapter for Bikers

Bandar Seri Begawan: Another motorcycle association was officiated in the country. The inauguration of the KB Bikerz Association took place at the Panaga Club, Seria, during the night of April 12th.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was officiated by Awangku Arif Anuar bin Pengiran Haji Ahmad, the Acting Belait District Officer. The KB Bikerz Association was officially registered with the Registrar of Societies, Royal Brunei Police Force in November of the previous year and now boasts a membership of 100 individuals.

