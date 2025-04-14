Shah United Dominates DDT FC in Brunei Elite Futsal League



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Brunei Elite Futsal League witnessed thrilling action as Shah United triumphed over DDT FC with a commanding 12-2 victory during a match at the Universiti Brunei Darussalam Sports Complex.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the match kicked off with an unexpected twist as DDT FC took an early lead in the first minute. However, Shah United quickly responded, equalizing in the second minute and adding four more goals before halftime. In the second half, Shah United maintained their momentum, scoring an additional seven goals while DDT FC managed to net only one more.

In another exciting encounter, Almerez HiTune emerged victorious against MS ABDB with a 3-2 win. Almerez took an early lead in the seventh minute, though MS ABDB narrowed the deficit to 1-2 by the 11th minute. The second half saw Almerez extending their lead with a third goal in the 30th minute, while MS ABDB managed to close the gap with a goal in the 37th minute.