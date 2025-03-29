Initiative to Provide ‘Sungkai’ Meals for Families with Special Needs



Gadong: Ramadhan provides an opportunity for various parties to give assistance in seeking blessings. The IMPIAN Project collaborated with Teabox Brunei, and organised the Initiative to Provide Sungkai or Breaking of the Fast Meals, 29th March afternoon. The initiative provides sungkai meals to those who have family members with special needs. The food provision was held in Gadong and participated by volunteers who then distributed the meals to 15 selected families.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the aim of the initiative was to offer support and relief to families who might face challenges during the fasting month due to having relatives with special needs. The collaboration between the IMPIAN Project and Teabox Brunei highlights a community effort to ensure that these families could enjoy a hearty meal at the time of breaking their fast.





The volunteers played a crucial role in the success of the initiative, as they were responsible for delivering the meals to the homes of the selected families. This gesture not only provided meals but also aimed to foster a sense of community and care among the residents of Gadong.

