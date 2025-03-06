Infaq Ramadhan 3.0 Project Supports Needy in Temburong



Temburong: The Temburong District Religious Affairs Office organized the Infaq Ramadhan 3.0 Project as part of the ‘Semarak Kebangsaan’ Brunei Darussalam 41st National Day Celebration on the morning of March 6th.





According to Radio Television Brunei, ten individuals identified as Asnaf Fakir Miskin, who are registered with the Department of Zakat, Waqaf and Baitulmal Affairs, received donations consisting of food and daily necessities. The project aimed to provide support to these individuals by sharing sustenance and seeking blessings and rewards through charitable actions.

