Individual Fined for Illegally Dumping Liquid Waste into Kampung Kuala Balai River.



MAK TAI LOI: An individual was issued a compound fine by the Department of Environment, Parks and Recreation, JASTRe for violating the Miscellaneous Offences Act 2021. MAK TAI LOI was fined $1,000 for dumping liquid waste into a river in Kampung Kuala Balai, Mumong. The individual was given 7 days to settle the fine and if in default, can be brought to court.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the incident highlights the ongoing efforts by the Department of Environment, Parks and Recreation to enforce environmental regulations. The Miscellaneous Offences Act 2021 serves as a legal framework for penalizing actions that harm the environment, such as the illegal disposal of waste materials.

The department has been actively monitoring and taking action against individuals and companies that violate environmental laws. This particular case is part of a broader campaign to protect rivers and natural resources from pollution, ensuring the sustainability of the environment for future generations. The authorities

encourage the public to report any similar offences to support the enforcement efforts.

The penalty imposed on MAK TAI LOI serves as a deterrent to discourage similar activities and underscores the importance of adhering to environmental laws. This case also emphasizes the need for increased awareness and cooperation among the community to safeguard the natural environment.