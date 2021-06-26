The Fitness contest is hoped to motivate the public to practise healthy lifestyle by looking after their physical and mental health with recreational activities, sports and exercise as well as practising a healthy diet.

The contest was officiated by Pengiran Mohammad Amirrizal bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, Permanent Secretary for Administration, Finance and Estate at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The contest is among the activities lined up under the Health, Fitness & Safety – HFS Expo 2021. It also featured companies and gathered professionals from health, fitness, well-being and safety industry. Organised by H.U. Advertising, the finals will be held tonight. The 2-day contest was held at The Mall Gadong.

Source: Radio Television Brunei