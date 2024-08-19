House ‘Quad Comm’ denies political opportunism claims

MANILA: House 'quad committee' leaders led by the Dangerous Drugs panel chairperson, Surigao Del Norte 2nd District Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, on Monday reaffirmed their strong resolve in combating illegal drugs and maintained that their work is about uncovering the truth and upholding justice, not shifting loyalties or political convenience. In a news release, Barbers asserted that harassment has no place in their investigation into the reported links among the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators, the illegal drug trade, and extrajudicial killings during the Duterte administration's bloody war on drugs. Based on a similar view, Abang Lingkod Partylist Rep. Joseph Stephen Paduano, chair of the Committee on Public Accounts, one of four House panels conducting the inquiry, dismissed Vice President Sara Duterte's claim that allegations against her husband, Manases 'Mans' Carpio, and brother, Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo 'Pulong' Duterte, are 'political harassment.' 'We are committed to finding the truth based on evidence, not politics,' Paduano said, as he maintained that 'their focus is on uncovering the truth, not playing politics.' 'If the Dutertes have nothing to hide, they have nothing to fear from our investigation. Our investigation is thorough and impartial. We follow the facts wherever they lead, and we won't allow any distractions to derail our efforts,' he said. He also advised the Dutertes to simply 'answer the allegations directly instead of resorting to diversionary tactics.' Santa Rosa City Rep. Dan Fernandez, who chairs the Committee on Public Order and Safety, reiterated that the ongoing investigation was 'not about targeting anyone, but about following the evidence.' Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido 'Benny' Abante Jr., chair of the Committee on Human Rights, meanwhile, said the ongoing investigation is about ensuring that no one is above the law. 'We won't be deterred by claims of harassment,' Abante pointed out. 'Our responsibility is to the Filipino people. We will continue our wo rk without fear or favor, ensuring that the law is applied equally to all.' For his part, Antipolo 2nd District Rep. Romeo Acop, vice chair of all four committees, said the only purpose of the hearing is 'to uncover the truth, not to play political games.' 'Our focus is on serving the people by ensuring transparency and justice. We will not be distracted by unfounded claims or political maneuvering,' Acop said. During its initial hearing, the quad-committee heard the testimony of former Customs intelligence officer Jimmy Guban, who implicated the Vice President's husband and brother, along with former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte's economic adviser Michael Yang, in the smuggling of PHP11 billion worth of shabu hidden in magnetic lifters discovered at the Manila International Container Port in 2018. The quad-committee had previously established Yang's involvement in the PHP3.6-billion drug bust in Mexico, Pampanga last year. The Quad-committee is composed of the House Committees on Dangerous Drugs, Publi c Accounts, Public Order and Safety, and Human Rights. Source: Philippines News Agency

