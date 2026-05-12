APAC ranks as a medium-complexity region, although India and China are among the 20 most complex

LONDON, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TMF Group, a leading provider of compliance and administrative services, today launches the 13th edition of the Global Business Complexity Index (GBCI), which shows that operating across borders is becoming more demanding as regulations diverge and reporting obligations expand.

The GBCI analyses 81 jurisdictions representing over 90% of the world’s economy, ranking them from most (1) to least complex (81) to do business in. Based on 292 indicators per jurisdiction, the report focuses on the challenges businesses face across accounting and tax, legal entity management and employment requirements.

Hong Kong, SAR and New Zealand are among the top 10 least complex jurisdictions for doing business globally. These jurisdictions have consistently ranked as low complexity, given a stable, simple regulatory environment and robust digital infrastructure supporting it.

India ranks as the 13th most complex jurisdiction, with a federal structure in which central and state regulations intersect. While new reforms add layers of complexity in the short term, these changes, alongside a more business-oriented policy direction, have the potential to open new opportunities for foreign firms in the long term.

Japan, Taiwan and Singapore rank among the medium-to-low complexity jurisdictions. Japan’s (54th) efforts to attract inward investment include simplified processes for international financial firms, initiatives to attract highly skilled foreign talent and preferential tax treatment for asset managers. Taiwan, ROC (50th), combines ongoing digital transformation with investment-friendly programmes, despite regulatory and geopolitical challenges. Singapore (47th) continues to benefit from strong digitalisation, alignment with international accounting standards, a low corporate tax rate, a competitive corporate tax regime, and an extensive network of double tax treaties.

The top 10 most complex jurisdictions worldwide are led by Latin American and EU jurisdictions.

Greece ranks for the third consecutive year as the most complex jurisdiction in the world, mainly due to frequent legislative changes and ongoing regulatory reforms. Mexico is the second most complex, driven by frequent regulatory changes, unpredictable administrative requirements, evolving digital requirements and unclear expectations by the tax authorities. Brazil ranks as the third most complex, with a multi-layered tax system and frequent regulatory changes and heavy compliance demands, alongside inconsistent rules at federal, state, and municipal levels.

Top and bottom 10 jurisdictions (1= most complex, 81= least complex)

1. Greece 72. Curacao 2. Mexico 73. Malta 3. Brazil 74. British Virgin Islands 4. France 75. Czech Republic 5. Turkey 76. New Zealand 6. Colombia 77. Netherlands 7. Bolivia 78. Hong Kong, SAR 8. Italy 79. Jersey 9. Argentina 80. Denmark 10 Peru 81. Cayman Islands

“World political fragmentation and economic spread mean that businesses are adding jurisdictions to their supply chains, increasing the complexity of their governance. It also means that they have to deal with more uncertainty in those regulations,” said Mark Weil, CEO at TMF Group.

About TMF Group

TMF Group is a leading provider of critical administrative services, helping clients invest and operate safely around the world. Our 13,000 experts and 125 offices in 87 jurisdictions worldwide serve corporates, financial institutions, asset managers, private clients and family offices, providing the combination of accounting, tax, payroll, fund administration, compliance and entity management services essential to global business success.

We work with the majority of the Fortune Global 500 and FTSE 100, covering sectors as diverse as capital markets, private equity, real estate, pharmaceuticals, energy and technology.

TMF Group – we make a complex world simple. www.tmf-group.com

Media Contacts Marina Llibre Martin, Global PR Manager [email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001180870