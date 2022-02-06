31 higher education institutions, educational services agencies and other relevant government as well as private agencies are taking part in the Higher Education Expo 2022. The expo launching took place yesterday morning at the Ministry of Education.

The expo was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sulaiman, Minister of Education. The Higher Education Expo 2022 is held virtually until the 11th February 2022 from 9 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon. As an alternative platform to face-to-face events, the expo is held via online in compliance with the Ministry of Health’s guidelines in curbing COVID-19. The expo is expected to facilitate students who wish to further their studies to interact directly with participating institutions and educational agencies. Also present was Datin Seri Paduka Doctor Hajah Romaizah binti Haji Mohd Salleh, Deputy Minister of Education.

Source: Radio Television Brunei