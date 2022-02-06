To increase employment and enhance skills and competence through capability building of the local workforce, Brunei LNG Sendirian Berhad, yesterday launched the EmployAbility, a Social Investment Flagship. The launch took place at a hotel in Bandar Seri Begawan.

In her speech, Yang Berhormat Architect Dayang Siti Rozaimeriyanty binti Dato Seri Laila Jasa Awang Haji Abdul Rahman, Member of the Legislative Council stated her wish to see more young generation to take the opportunities offered by BLNG to improve their respective skills. The ceremony continued with the signing of The Local Personnel agreement, which is the first initiative under ‘EmployAbility’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei