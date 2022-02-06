The ART is only given to close contacts of positive individuals and they will undergo quarantine for five days at home. The Minister of Health clarified the matter during a question and answer session.

The Minister of Health also shared the discussions held with the COVID-19 committee, on the possibility of changes in the measures imposed on close contacts especially on frontliners and ministries. The close contact will be allowed to work but need to do the ART on a daily basis. However, the matter has yet to be decided. So far, close contacts only need to do ART and quarantine at home for five days, and do the ART again on the fifth day.

Source: Radio Television Brunei