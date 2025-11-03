HERE Technologies and Amap form Strategic Alliance to Deliver Next-Gen AI Navigation for Chinese Automakers Worldwide

HERE Technologies and Amap form Strategic Alliance

HERE Technologies and Amap are joining forces to deliver next-generation navigation, digital cockpit and assisted driving solutions tailored for Chinese EVs expanding into global markets.

This strategic partnership combines HERE’s AI-powered mapmaking at global scale with Amap’s leading solutions used across China’s automotive sector.

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, and Amap, China’s leading navigation provider and a subsidiary of Alibaba Group, today announced a strategic alliance to co-develop advanced, AI-driven navigation and digital cockpit solutions for Chinese automotive brands.

More than 222 million vehicles have shipped with HERE services onboard. HERE’s mapping and location services span over 200 countries and territories, delivering the scale, precision and reliability essential for global SDV deployments. This partnership will help accelerate the global rollout of software-defined vehicles (SDVs), leveraging HERE’s cutting-edge AI mapmaking and Amap’s deep expertise in China’s automotive ecosystem.

Supporting Chinese Automakers’ Innovation and Global Expansion

Amap is the leading supplier for China’s automotive navigation market. As Chinese automakers redefine the digital driving experience, they are setting global benchmarks in Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), AI-powered navigation and immersive cockpit innovation.

This partnership between HERE and Amap accelerates that transformation by delivering a global-ready navigation stack optimized for SDVs and setting new standards for connected, intelligent mobility on the global stage.

One Unified Mapping Architecture for All In-Vehicle Functions

HERE’s unified mapping architecture serves as a single data source for SDVs, powering a wide range of in-vehicle functions. The unified mapping architecture integrates HERE’s automotive-grade mapping and location services – powered by advanced AI and machine learning – to enable digital cockpit experiences, EV services, ADAS, automated driving and seamless over-the-air (OTA) updates. This ensures Chinese automakers can deliver globally compliant, future-ready SDV platforms.

A Foundation for Future Innovation

This collaboration builds on HERE’s deep-rooted presence in China’s automotive industry. More than 30 leading Chinese automotive brands rely on HERE to deliver seamless navigation, ADAS capabilities and connected in-vehicle experiences that enhance safety, reliability and personalization. HERE supports navigation and ADAS functionalities for Chinese OEMs that collectively represent the vast majority of China’s vehicle exports – underscoring the company’s role in enabling advanced global mobility. Since entering the market in 2002, HERE has developed long-standing alliances with leading system vendors in China, providing a strong foundation for delivering scalable, high-performance navigation and advanced digital cockpit experiences across diverse vehicle platforms.

Looking ahead, HERE and Amap will continue to explore opportunities to deepen their partnership in navigation and location-based services, supporting the ongoing evolution of intelligent mobility globally.

“Our partnership is built on mutual trust and a long-standing relationship,” said Frank Jiang, VP of Amap. “Amap chose HERE for its proven innovation, global reach, and strong support from local automakers. Together, we are building a navigation system that meets the demands of Chinese automakers going global.”

“This is a case of world-class meeting world-class,” said Deon Newman, SVP and GM of Asia Pacific at HERE Technologies. “Amap is a powerhouse in China’s navigation ecosystem, and HERE brings together cutting-edge mapping and location technology with global precision, scale and automotive-grade reliability. Together, we’re enabling the next generation of automakers to succeed on the world stage.”

About Amap

Founded in 2002, Amap is a leading provider of digital map, navigation and real-time traffic information in China. With a focus on “promoting technological innovation and advancing with the ecosystem,” Amap established an integrated one-stop transportation service platform. The platform provides various transportation services covering driving, ride-hailing, buses, subways, cycling, walking, trains, and flights. Amap will continue to develop public welfare initiatives such as barrier-free transportation and eco-friendly transportation, which have received positive recognition from the industry and users.

About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For 40 years, we’ve been powering innovation for the world’s most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry’s freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com.

