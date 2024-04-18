GSIS Sets Aside P2.5 Billion for Emergency Loans Amid Disasters

MANILA: The Government Service Insurance System announced on Thursday that it has allocated approximately PHP2.5 billion for emergency loans to support its members and pensioners impacted by the pertussis outbreak and El Niño phenomenon.

According to Philippines News Agency, the emergency loan applications for affected residents in Occidental Mindoro and Cavite are due by early May and June respectively. This financial aid aims to help qualified members manage through the crises by offering low-interest loans, which include a redemption insurance that ensures loan discharge in case of the borrower's death.