Grassfires Sweep Through Palawan Amid Heat Wave

PUERTO PRINCESA: A grassfire erupted in Barangay San Rafael, destroying approximately 60 hectares of land on Wednesday, with local authorities monitoring for potential reignition. Barangay Captain Ronald Macola reported that the fire started in Sitio Dakuton around noontime and spread rapidly, with village watchmen on scene to manage any flare-ups.

According to Philippines News Agency, the area primarily affected contains highly flammable cogon grass, and while the fire had appeared to subside by Wednesday evening, concerns of it rekindling remained. PAGASA has issued a 'Highest Heat Index' advisory, highlighting that temperatures could rise to 45 degrees Celsius in the coming days, contributing to fire risks in Puerto Princesa and neighboring areas.