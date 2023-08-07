Gorilla Technology to Announce First Half 2023 Results and Host Conference Call

LONDON, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (“Gorilla”) (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global provider of AI-based edge video analytics, IoT technologies, and cybersecurity, today announced that the company’s first half 2023 financial results will be released after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance.

Participants can join by pre-registering for the conference call:

https://register.vevent.com/ register/ BI893caab68279417ab708439c2265 4b4f

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number and unique PIN.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in security intelligence, network intelligence, business intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla develops a wide range of solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security, and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cyber security.

Gorilla places an emphasis on offering leading technology, expert service, and precise delivery, and ensuring top-of-the-line, intelligent and strong edge AI solutions that enable clients to improve operational performance and efficiency. With continuous core technology development, Gorilla will deliver edge AI solutions to managed service providers, distributors, system integrators, and hardware manufacturers. For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on estimates, assumptions, and expectations. Actual results and performance could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Gorilla does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Jeff Fox

The Blueshirt Group for Gorilla

+1 (415) 828-8298

jeff@blueshirtgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Gary Dvorchak

The Blueshirt Group for Gorilla

+1 (323) 240-5796

gary@blueshirtgroup.com

Scott McCabe

The Blueshirt Group for Gorilla

+1 (917) 434-3275

scott@blueshirtgroup.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8888720