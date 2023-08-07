Go lauds DepEd for successful 2023 Palarong Pambansa

Senator Christopher Lawrence Go commended on Monday the Department of Education (DepEd), particularly Vice President Sara Z. Duterte, for a job well done in the recently concluded Palarong Pambansa 2023. Go said the event is one of the means to draw the Filipino youth away from illegal drugs and acquaint them instead with sportsmanship. "Congratulations to the DepEd headed by our Vice President sa matagumpay na pagdaos ng Palarong Pambansa at alam ko naman na yan din po ang layunin ng ating Vice President na ilayo din po ang mga kabataan sa iligal droga at i-encourage po ng (in the success of the Palarong Pambansa and I know that it is also our Vice President's intent to keep our children away fron illegal drugs and encourage them to practice) sportsmanship," Go said during the distribution of aid for tricycle drivers and operators in Pasay City. He vowed to file more measures to develop sporting events and called for the passage of the institutionalization of the Philippine National Games. "Kaya ineengganyo ko po ang mga kabataan (That's why I urge the youth) to get into sports, stay away from drugs, and to keep us healthy and fit," Go said. "Hindi lang po yun, talagang andiyan ang sportsmanship. Mula sa pagkabata, we should develop sportsmanship and camaraderie, at magandang samahan. Ngayon [sa Palarong Pambansa] ang ganda ng resulta (Not just that, sportsmanship is really present. From childhood, we should develop sportsmanship and camaraderie, and good company. Now in the Palarang Pambansa made good results)," he added also congratulating all the delegates especially the National Capital Region for making it as the overall champion this year. In her speech during the Palarong Pambansa 2023 closing ceremony on Saturday, Duterte said this year's Palarong Pambansa signifies the strength of the Filipino youth as future builders and leaders of the country. "Please know that we are truly proud of your accomplishments, as you are more than just athletes. You are the epitome of hard work, determination, and sportsmanship among your peers," Duterte said. "You are role models to other young Filipino men and women, exemplifying perseverance and love of country in all your hard-earned endeavors," she added. According to DepEd, around 7,200 best athletes, coaches, assistant coaches and trainers from the country's 17 regions participated in this year's Palarong Pambansa which is the first since the country was hit by Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro has been lauded for the successful hosting of the 63rd Palarong Pambansa that has officially ended on Saturday. The Marikina City Government and the DepEd conducted the Palaro in Marikina from July 31 to August 5, three years after it was halted due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic In a statement on Sunday, Teodoro expressed his gratitude to the DepEd, delegates, local government employees, and all the people who united and rendered their support to make the Palarong Pambansa 2023 a big success, as the city makes history by hosting the national sporting event for the very first time. 'Pagpupugay sa mga naging bahagi ng ating Palarong Pambansa: mga kabataang atleta; coach at guro; pamilya at kaibigan; mga opisyal; at bawat indibidwal. Lahat nagsumikap upang matagumpay na maisagawa ang pagtitipon at paligsahang ito -- congratulations at maraming salamat (Paying tribute to those who have been part of our National Games: young athletes; coaches and teachers; family and friends; officers; and each individual. Everyone worked so hard to make this gathering and contest a success -- congratulations and thank you),' said Teodoro. Teodoro also called for a sustainable national sports program to help young Filipino athletes achieve their full potential

Source: Philippines News Agency