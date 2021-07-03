The Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association is an association whose membership covers various walks of life regardless of age. Experienced scout members are able to be mentors to the younger members in various fields especially in the community volunteer service. In an interview with RTB, several senior scout members shared on their interest and encouragement as well as perseverance in joining the association.

Meanwhile, younger scout members shared that their participation in community activities have provided opportunities for them to enhance their self-esteem.

Source: Radio Television Brunei