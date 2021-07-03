​His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office in a sabda stresses that involvement in the Scout Movement is among the best platforms towards holistic capacity development. Hence, His Royal Highness expresses great confidence that the country’s Scout Movement will continue to play a vital role in together contributing to the development of a holistic ‘human capital’ or resource, particularly the youth by inculcating high quality leadership characteristics with have strong values. The Crown Prince delivered the sabda during the 40th Scouts Day Celebration yesterday morning. Also gracing the event was His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik. The celebration took place at the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association, PPNBD Headquarters in Gadong.

Upon arrival His Royal Highness The Crown Prince as the Chief Scout of the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association, was greeted by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Awang Haji Metusin bin Orang Kaya Sura Haji Tuba, President of the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association in his welcoming speech highlighted the membership development in the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association.

In the sabda, His Royal Highness emphasises that the development of holistic human capital is vital in facing the rapidly changing tide of globalisation which prompts change in every aspect of life.

In the view of His Royal Highness, interest in volunteer activities shown by the scouts can be translated into three special characteristics in the life of society and the nation. They are strong focus and commitment, understanding the needs of the people assisted as well as the swiftness and ease in adapting to the situation and environment.

During the event, His Royal Highness The Crown Prince awarded the Scout medals to 1102 scout leaders. His Royal Highness The Crown Prince then awarded the commissioner’s warrants to 27 National Commissioners and 39 Assistant District Scouts Commissioners who have been appointed to handle responsibilities in their respective sections.

His Royal Highness also awarded certificates of appreciation to School Principals and Headmasters whose schools have their own Scout group. His Royal Highness then awarded the Baden Powell Award to 12 Rover Scouts.

The presence of His Royal Highness at the event reflected deep care and concern towards the Scout Movement in Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei