His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in a titah expresses hope for Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD to focus more on national requirements of high impact such as digital technology and social welfare.

In the titah, His Majesty also expresses confidence that if the teaching and research aspects are strengthened, UBD will be lifted further as a prominent university in the world.

In His Majesty’s titah at the 33rd UBD Convocation Ceremony yesterday morning, the Monarch notes that UBD has reached its 5-year Strategic Plan rotation at the end of 2020.

Source: Radio Television Brunei