Temburong District Office is the country’s first solar-powered government building. The Solar Photovoltaic, PV System generates 100 Kilo Watts Peak of clean energy to help run the office’s daily electricity consumption. The project is the latest, in a series of solar projects, carried out by the Ministry of Energy to transform the environmental credentials of the energy sector towards a low carbon and climate-resilient Brunei Darussalam. The launching was held yesterday morning at Temburong District Office. The function also coincided with the commemoration of 100 years of electric power supply.

Awang Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah, Acting Director of Electrical Services in his welcoming address among other things touched on Phase Two of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, SCADA, which was introduced for the generating modern energy initiative which will be fully completed this year. The launch of the solar energy installation was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mat Suny bin Haji Md. Hussein, Minister of Energy. The installation, alongside the Solar PV system installed at the Bumiputra Commercial Building, are the two Solar PV Rooftop projects that are in operation in Temburong District to support the Temburong District Development Authority’s, AKDT plan. Also present was Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Matsatejo bin Sokiaw, Deputy Minister of Energy and a Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei