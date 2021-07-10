The distribution of sacrificial meat is divided into two which are the ‘Sunat’ or commendable and ‘Wajib’ or obligatory sacrifice. There are differences in the law’s and methods of distributing and consuming them. The State Mufti shared the matter during the Irsyad Hukum Forum: ‘Kesempurnaan Ibadat Korban’ or The Ideal Sacrificial Act in conjunction with Hari Raya ‘Idil Adha 1442 Hijrah/2021.

During the forum held at the Darulifta Building, State Mufti Department Brunei Darussalam, Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Doctor Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned outlined that in the sunat sacrifice, individuals carrying out the act are encouraged to eat the liver, spleen and flesh of the sacrificial meat. However for the obligatory sacrifice, it is strictly prohibited for individuals performing the act to consume the meat. Apart from that there are also specific laws in distributing them. The State Mufti added that animal sacrifice is a special sacrifice which is only carried out at certain times. There are also general sacrifice which focuses more for Islam, which is not seasonal but occurs throughout a lifetime. The sacrifice for Islam encompasses everything, which includes one’s intention, religious deeds and acts all done in the name of Islam.

In attendance was, Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Japar bin Haji Mat Dain @ Maidin, Deputy State Mufti. Among others, the forum discussed on the Islamic law on managing the sacrificial act for the public for the operators and managers. The forum also provides an understanding of the procedures for handling sacrificial meats, especially if it involves mass slaughtering of sacrificial animals and the procedures for distributing them to the recipients during the ceremony.

Source: Radio Television Brunei