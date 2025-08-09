Fire Drill Conducted at Labi Primary School in Belait District

Belait: 33 members of Labi Primary School, comprising teachers, students, and staff, participated in a fire drill and building evacuation exercise at the school on the morning of August 9. The drill was organized by the Corporate Communications Division, Operation B Branch, in collaboration with Labi Fire Station.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the training scenario simulated an electrical box fire. The exercise successfully ensured that no injuries were reported, with all occupants safely evacuated and assembled at a designated location. The drill aimed to prepare school staff for potential fire situations, enhance awareness and knowledge about fire prevention, and assess the effectiveness of the Standard Operating Procedures for orderly building evacuation.