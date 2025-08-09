General

Art Works Exhibition Highlights Synergistic Alliance in Belait District

3 days ago

Belait: 60 artworks and photographs themed “A Synergistic Alliance” were exhibited by renowned artists and photographers from Belait District. It was launched at The One, Batu Satu, on the morning of August 9.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the exhibition aims to encourage community involvement in the arts and to cultivate and elevate art through immersive visual experiences. Held from today until the 18th of August, it is open to the public from 10 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon.

