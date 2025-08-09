GXAMR Delegation Official Visit Strengthens Brunei-Guangxi Cooperation

Bandar seri begawan: Brunei Darussalam is committed to strengthening cooperation with Guangxi, including technical cooperation in the fields of standardization, metrology, conformity assessment, and regulatory development, which are key drivers of trade, innovation, and quality infrastructure.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the matter was outlined during discussions between officials from the Ministry of Finance and Economy with a delegation from the Administrative Institution from Guangxi China, GXAMR, who recently made an official visit to the country. It took place at the Ministry of Finance and Economy.

During the visit, Allen On, Director of the Industry and Business Ecosystem Division as Joint Secretary-General of the Brunei-Guangxi Economic Corridor (BGEC), also stressed that efforts of both countries directly contribute to the achievement of the strategic objectives of the Brunei-Guangxi Economic Corridor. During the session, both parties expressed a high commitment to expand cooperation in areas including, the exchange of information related to technical standards and regulations; joint workshops as well as technical exchanges.