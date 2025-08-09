Promoting Environmental Responsibility

Bandar seri begawan: As part of efforts to promote environmental responsibility, Standard Chartered Brunei through its Recreational Club, SCB RC, held a plogging activity at Bukit Sipatir. Six full bags of rubbish were collected. It is part of a series of volunteering, wellness and community-focused programs organised throughout the year. The activity reflects the bank’s broader commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, encouraging staff to volunteer in initiatives that contribute to the local community and environment.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the plogging activity at Bukit Sipatir is one of several initiatives aimed at fostering environmental stewardship within the community. Standard Chartered Brunei’s Recreational Club, SCB RC, organized the event as part of a larger strategy to engage employees in sustainable practices.

The bank’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its series of programs that focus on volunteering, wellness, and community engagement. By participating

in such activities, Standard Chartered Brunei aims to instill a sense of responsibility among its employees towards the environment and the community. The collection of six full bags of rubbish during the plogging activity highlights the tangible impact of these efforts.

The initiative underscores the significance of community involvement in environmental conservation. By encouraging employees to take part in such activities, Standard Chartered Brunei is promoting a culture of environmental consciousness and responsibility that extends beyond the workplace.