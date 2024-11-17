Filipino Woman Embraces Islam at Kampung Manggis Dua Conversion Ceremony.



Kampung Manggis Dua: A Filipino woman has chosen Islam as her new faith during a conversion ceremony held at Kampung Manggis Dua on the afternoon of November 17.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony was attended by Dayang Hajah Zunainah binti Haji Gunong, a Senior Religious Officer at the Islamic Da’wah Centre. The woman, previously known as Dayang Femmie Lambo Haloot, has adopted the name Dayang Nur Aini Haloot binti Felimon following her conversion.

From early January until November 16, 2024, a total of 280 new converts have been recorded in Brunei Darussalam. Out of these, 130 individuals are from the Brunei Muara District.