Festive Stages Mark His Majesty’s 79th Birthday Celebration with Musical Performances

Bandar seri begawan: The Festive Stages, part of His Majesty’s 79th Birthday Celebration, continued on the night of September 10th with musical performances across various districts.

According to Radio Television Brunei, in the capital, the festive stage featured a series of singing performances under the theme ‘Malam Akustik Santai-Santai Kitani,’ organized by S.A.L.E.S Buskerz, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

In Tutong District, the event was highlighted by ‘Variasi Irama’ performances, organized by D’Family Band. The event was attended by Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Mohammad Danial @ Tekpin bin Ya’akub, a Member of the Legislative Council, who was present to witness the musical showcase.

Meanwhile, the Temburong District’s festive stage hosted performances by The X Project group. Yang Berhormat Haji Awang Sulaiman bin Haji Nasir, also a Member of the Legislative Council, was present at the event, further signifying the importance of the celebrations.