Fathul Barakah 6.0 Project Supports New Convert Families in Temburong



Temburong: 23 new convert families in Temburong District received essential food donations as part of the Fathul Barakah 6.0 Project conducted by the Temburong District Islamic Da’wah Centre. The distribution took place on the morning of March 1st.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the donations were presented by Awang Haji Abdul Rajid bin Haji Mohd Salleh, Director of the Islamic Da’wah Centre. The project aims to support the daily needs of underprivileged new convert families. It is part of a broader initiative focused on the development and welfare of the New Convert Asnaf community.

