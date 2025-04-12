Exhibition Highlights Community Solidarity in National Development



Bandar Seri Begawan: An exhibition titled ‘Community Solidarity in Achieving the Nation’s Aspirations’ was held at the Lobby of the International Convention Centre in conjunction with the Hari Raya ‘Idil Fitri celebration by Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. His Majesty, along with his sons and brother, His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik; and His Royal Highness Prince Haji Sufri Bolkiah, attended the event.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the exhibition featured participation from 20 agencies across government, private, and non-governmental sectors, all showcasing efforts in social unity and national development. The event aimed to encourage the community to collaborate in building the future of the country through various initiatives.





His Majesty also signed the Commemorative Parchment during the event, a gesture underscoring the importance of cooperation among different sectors. The exhibition served as a reflection of the essential synergy needed to strengthen the spirit of solidarity and achieve the nation’s goals.





The theme of this year’s exhibition was aligned with the aspirations of Wawasan Brunei 2035, focusing on the significance of community unity in national progress.

