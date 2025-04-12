Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Hari Raya ‘Idil Fitri Celebration Focuses on Community Solidarity



Berakas: ‘Perpaduan Masyarakat Dalam Mencapai Aspirasi Negara’ or Community Solidarity in Achieving the Nation’s Aspiration was this year’s theme for Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah’s Hari Raya ‘Idil Fitri celebration. It featured 654 participants comprising strategic partner groups from Mukim and Village Consultative Councils including the Youth Bureau, Neighbourhood Watch, Mosque and Surau Takmir Committee comprising Mosque Youths, Mukim and Village Cooperatives, and NGOs. His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam graced the celebration with members of the Royal Family at the International Convention Centre Berakas.





According to Radio Television Brunei, upon arrival, His Majesty was greeted by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Halbi bin Haji Mohammad Yussof, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Defence as Chairman of the Yayasan Board of Directors; Members of the Yayasan Committee of Governors; Deputy Chairman of the Yayasan Board of Directors; and the Acting Managing Director of Yayasan.





Also in attendance were His Majesty’s sons and brother; His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik; And His Royal Highness Prince Haji Sufri Bolkiah.





The reading of surah Al-Fatihah and Doa Selamat was led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Doctor Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti.





In his welcoming address, the Chairman of the Yayasan Board of Directors highlighted the theme of this year’s celebration. Yang Berhormat said the theme reflected Yayasan’s commitment in enlivening the spirit of cooperation, solidarity and harmony in the community. This is by uniting all levels of society to create a strong synergy towards achieving mutual progress inline with the aspirations of Wawasan Brunei 2035.





The video presentation of this year’s theme highlighted the involvement of various levels of society in implementing volunteerism, community and capacity development as well as socio-economic programs.





The celebration was enlivened with a stage performance by over one hundred and seventy participants, combining students led by teaching staff of the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal School.





Organised for the 21st time, the celebration gave participants the opportunity to mingle with the much-loved Monarch.

