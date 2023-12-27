Eastern Visayas Leverages Quiet Typhoon Season to Bolster Disaster Preparedness

TACLOBAN CITY - Eastern Visayas, a region frequently affected by natural calamities, has experienced fewer strong typhoons in 2023, providing a valuable opportunity to enhance its disaster resilience.

According to Philippines News Agency, the reduced number of severe typhoons this year has allowed local authorities to conserve resources, focusing on long-term strategies to mitigate the impacts of climate change. RDRRMC chair and Office of Civil Defense (OCD) regional director Lord Byron Torrecarion expressed satisfaction with the shift from emergency response to proactive disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) this year. He emphasized the region's spared status from strong typhoons as a chance to train and organize response teams effectively.

Eastern Visayas, known for being severely impacted by typhoons originating from the Western Pacific Ocean, faced its most challenging test in 2013 with Super Typhoon Yolanda. In contrast, 2023 saw relatively mild weather events, with Typhoon Betty, Egay, and a shear line causing only limited flooding in Leyte and Samar provinces.

The region's last significant weather disturbance was Tropical Storm Agaton in April 2022, resulting in 126 flooding and 23 landslide incidents, killing at least 122 people, and causing substantial agricultural damage amounting to PHP942.9 million. In December 2021, Super Typhoon Odette inflicted substantial losses in the southern part of Leyte Island, with fatalities, injuries, and extensive damages estimated at PHP61.74 billion.

Torrecarion highlighted the increased awareness and preparedness of local DRRM offices, citing various capacity-building activities and community information drives. The region's commitment to disaster preparedness is further evidenced by the increase in 'Gawad Kalasag' awardees, from eight in 2022 to 30 in 2023. This award, named after the Filipino term for "shield," recognizes areas with effective and innovative disaster risk reduction and management programs.

Awards were conferred to two provinces, two cities, and 26 municipalities, categorized as either 'beyond compliant' or 'fully compliant.' Northern Samar and Southern Leyte provinces, along with several municipalities across Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, and Southern Leyte, were acknowledged for their DRRM efforts.

The regional DRRM strategies focus on strengthening local government capacities, increasing public spending for climate and disaster risk management, and enhancing collaboration among various sectors. These strategies aim to improve early warning systems, accessibility to resiliency financing, and public service continuity planning, with a goal to significantly strengthen climate change adaptation and DRRM by 2028.

Eastern Visayas' geographical location in the Pacific Ring of Fire and its exposure to natural hazards exacerbated by climate change underscores the critical importance of these ongoing preparedness and resilience efforts.