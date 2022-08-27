Sufri Bolkiah Secondary School emerged champion in the Nationwide Inter-Secondary Schools and Colleges Duo Lecture Competition 2022/1444 Hijrah. Held in conjunction with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam's 76th Birthday Celebration, the final took place at the Ministry of Education, 27th August afternoon.

With the theme 'Pengorbanan' or Sacrifice, the competition aimed to encourage more students to nurture the power of thinking and eloquence in presenting religious-based arguments and sharings. Prizes were presented by Dayang Hajah Mariana binti Haji Jamil, Assistant Director of Education Institutions, Islamic Studies Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei