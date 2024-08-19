DPWH completes flood control, road projects in N. Vizcaya, OrMin

MANILA: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Monday reported the completion of four flood control and road projects worth PHP125.5 million in the provinces of Nueva Vizcaya and Oriental Mindoro. The completed flood control projects along the Magat River will benefit the low-lying communities in the towns of Bagabag and Quezon in Nueva Vizcaya, according to a DPWH news release. The flood control and drainage structures at the Kinacao Section of Magat River worth PHP67.8 million involved the provision of 320 linear meters of slope protection work using steel sheet piles and gabion spur dikes. On the other hand, the PHP47.9 million Nalubbunan flood control project involved the construction of a 504 linear meter rubble concrete revetment with anchorage, embankment, mattresses, gabions, and a series of spur dikes, mitigating flood risks, thus protecting rice, corn, and vegetable farming, the main economic activities in Quezon town. The completed flood control projects were implemented by DPWH Nueva Vizcaya 1st District Engineering Office and funded through the Regular Infrastructure Program for fiscal year 2023. Meanwhile, the DPWH upgraded unpaved roads to concrete cement pavements in the towns of Naujan and Bongabong in Oriental Mindoro province. In a separate statement, DPWH Mindoro District engineer Salvador Abad said the completed road pavement of Sitio II, Barangay Aurora, Naujan, worth PHP4.94 million will reduce the risk of road accidents and improve the delivery of goods and access to essential services. The 415-meter road concreting project also involved the construction of shoulders on both sides and slope protection to enhance the roads' resilience against unfavorable weather conditions. In Bongabong, the two-lane, 446-meter access road traversing Barangay Anilao to Barangay Masaguisi will contribute to agricultural progress and enhance mobility and product trading. The PHP4.86-million project installed retaining walls and shoulders on both sides that serve as safety components, r einforcing the durability of the all-weather road. 'The completion of these two road projects in the essential areas of Naujan and Bongabong contributes to fortifying economic growth and agricultural productivity in the region, thus improving the quality of life in Oriental Mindoro,' Abad said. Source: Philippines News Agency

