Dominion Energy Slashes CEO’s Cash Payout on Long-Term Goals



Richmond: Dominion Energy CEO Robert Blue missed out on taking home more than $4 million in cash after the utility’s shareholder return and operating profit during 2022-2024 failed to meet performance targets.





According to Radio Television Brunei, Blue received $438,240, just 9% of the potential target payout of nearly $5 million, the company disclosed on Friday in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The company did not respond to a message seeking comment.

