DOLE Calabarzon Confirms No Sanctions for Absences During Typhoon Carina

CALABARZON - The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Calabarzon has issued a reminder that employees absent due to weather disturbances like Typhoon Carina will not face administrative sanctions from their employers, reinforcing a standing advisory that protects worker rights during severe weather.

According to Philippines News Agency, assistant labor inspection sector officer at DOLE Calabarzon, Labor Advisory No. 17 Series of 2022, which governs the suspension of work in the private sector due to weather disturbances, remains in force. "The advisory is still in effect since there is no other current advisory amending or repealing the same," Villafuerte stated during a phone interview on Wednesday. The advisory empowers management, in collaboration with safety officers, to suspend work to safeguard employee health and safety during such disturbances.

Villafuerte further explained that employees who are unable to work due to imminent dangers caused by weather conditions, such as those experienced during Typhoon Carina, are protected from administrative penalties under the advisory. However, the advisory also stipulates that employees who do not work are not entitled to pay, whereas those who work for at least six hours are entitled to their full day’s wage.

The region is known for its industry-driven economy, hosting significant companies in the electronics and semiconductor sectors and having a substantial human resource base in manufacturing and services, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.