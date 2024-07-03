DOH Western Visayas Disburses Nearly PHP 6 Billion in Health Emergency Allowances

WESTERN VISAYAS – The Department of Health Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH-WVCHD) has distributed over PHP 5.98 billion in health emergency allowance (HEA) to regional health workers for their service during the pandemic peak. This funding represents nearly the full amount allocated to the region for this purpose.

According to Philippines news Agency, Administrative Officer V and human resources in-charge at WVCHD, during the 'Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas' briefing on Tuesday, the allowances have been issued covering the period from July 2021 to July 2023, spanning 25 months. The HEA is allocated based on the risk classification of health workers, which varies from low to high risk, depending on the conditions and facilities where they serve, both in public and private sectors.

Cadornigara noted that while 19 health facilities have received their complete 25-month HEA allocation, some facilities are still awaiting their disbursement as the regional office anticipates additional fund releases from the central office.

WVCHD regional director Adriano Suba-an commented on the significance of the HEA, stating it cannot fully compensate for the hardships and challenges faced by health workers, whom he referred to as "modern-day heroes." Suba-an committed to prompt distribution of the remaining HEA funds once they become available from the central office.