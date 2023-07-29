Doa Selamat and Donation Presentation Ceremony

The World Scout Jamboree will be held in the Republic of Korea on 1st to 12th August, 2023. The 25th Jamboree will be attended by Members of Scout Team 4001 of Sultan Hassan Secondary School, Temburong. Temburong District Scout Association held a Doa Selamat Ceremony on 28th July late afternoon.

The ceremony coincided with the presentation of donations to three members of Scout Team 4001, which was handed over by Awang Haji Ayop bin Haji Jamahat, Chairman of the Temburong District Scout Association. The World Scout Jamboree is held every four years by the World Organisation of the Scout Movement with the hope to foster relations with scouts' representatives around the globe.

Source: Radio Television Brunei