DMW Coordinates Repatriation Efforts for OFWs Affected by UAE Flooding

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is actively engaged in facilitating the repatriation of the remains of three overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who tragically lost their lives during the recent severe flooding in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to Philippines News Agency, Migrant Workers Office (MWO) - Dubai and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Office are collaborating to assist the families of the deceased OFWs. The DMW aims to streamline the necessary procedures to repatriate the remains of the victims back to the Philippines.

Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac, Officer in Charge of the DMW, confirmed via social media that two Filipinas succumbed to suffocation inside their vehicle during the peak of the flooding on Wednesday. Additionally, a male OFW tragically lost his life after sustaining severe injuries when his vehicle plunged into a sinkhole. Two other male OFWs who were with him during the incident sustained injuries and are currently undergoing medical treatment.

Following the incident, MWO-Dubai officers visited the injured OFWs in their hospital rooms to provide support and assistance. Meanwhile, DMW and OWWA personnel, in collaboration with the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, are extending aid to stranded OFWs and other affected Filipinos whose travel plans were disrupted due to flight delays and rescheduling caused by adverse weather conditions at Dubai International Airport. These individuals are being provided with essential items and flight assistance to facilitate their journey.

Furthermore, MWO-Abu Dhabi has distributed food and relief packs to approximately 800 OFWs residing in the Al Touba District of Al Ain, an area significantly impacted by the severe weather disturbance.

Despite some improvements in weather conditions, large areas across the Gulf State continue to grapple with flooding, as reported by MWO-Dubai.