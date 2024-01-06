DILG-CAR Launches ‘Kalinisan’ Clean-up Program in Baguio City

BAGUIO CITY: The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) has launched an initiative calling for regular community clean-ups. This effort, part of the 'Kalinisan sa Bagong Pilipinas' program, was announced in Baguio City, urging village leaders and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials to lead clean-up efforts in their areas.

According to Philippines News Agency, speaking at the program launch in South Sanitary Camp Barangay, this initiative is a nationwide directive from Secretary Benjamin Abalos. The aim is to engage barangay and SK officials in organizing regular clean-up activities, encouraging community involvement to foster cleanliness and prevent illnesses. "This is a nationwide event. We need to implement this in all barangays, encouraging everyone to participate in this Kalinisan program," Maribbay stated in a media interview.

The nationwide launch is in response to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s call for a unified effort to maintain clean and healthy communities. Maribbay emphasized the importance of regular clean-up activities in barangays, focusing on alleys, canals, and waterways to prevent waste accumulation and the proliferation of illness-causing insects. These measures are also aimed at preventing garbage from reaching rivers and oceans.

Maribbay highlighted the significance of individual responsibility in maintaining cleanliness, starting from personal residences and extending to the community. He encouraged residents to be role models in their homes and communities, promoting regular cleaning practices both inside and outside their homes.

In support of the initiative, various government agencies have pledged to align their programs with the Kalinisan program. Enrique Gascon, acting director of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) - CAR, announced that the agency would mobilize beneficiaries of programs like 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program), KALAHI-CIDSS, and cash-for-work to assist in the clean-up efforts. "All programs of the DSWD will be aligned with this initiative to contribute to its success and promote health," Gascon said during the launch.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) assistant director Benjamin Ventura also committed his department’s support, focusing on resiliency and environmental sustainability. Additionally, Philippine Information Agency Director Helen Tibaldo stated they would work with the Presidential Communications Office family in the Cordillera for an information campaign, aiming to bolster cooperation and unity in cleaning efforts. "We will use all information platforms to support this initiative for a healthier Filipino community," she mentioned.