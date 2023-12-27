Demilitarization of NPA Firearms Marks CPP Anniversary in Caraga

BUTUAN CITY - The 55th anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) was marked in the Caraga Region with a significant event: the demilitarization of 178 firearms surrendered by members of the New People's Army (NPA). This event, conducted by the Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13), took place on Tuesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Director of PRO-13, the demilitarization ceremony was led by himself and Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. The weapons, including long guns, short guns, and submachine guns, were collected from insurgents who had surrendered in the last quarter of the year.

The breakdown of the surrendered firearms includes 100 from Agusan del Sur, 49 from Surigao del Norte, and 29 from Agusan del Norte. Kraft emphasized the importance of this event, stating that the demilitarization of these weapons ensures they will no longer be used in criminal activities or to threaten the peace and security of the Caraga Region.

Following the demilitarization, PRO-13 also showcased a platoon of NPA rebels who had recently surrendered in the Caraga Region. These former rebels have renounced their allegiance to the NPA and pledged their support to the government. Kraft highlighted this as a step toward peace, noting the police force's efforts in encouraging insurgents to disarm and engage in peaceful reconciliation.