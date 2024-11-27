Declaration of Restricted Air Space by Civil Aviation Department.



Bandar Seri Begawan: As an additional security and safety measure, the Department of Civil Aviation announced that the areas within a 3 nautical miles or 5.56 kilometre radius of the Sungai Akar Camp are declared as a restricted airspace, effective from 28th November 2024.

According to Radio Television Brunei, under this declaration, unauthorized aircraft, including drones, are not allowed to operate in this airspace. Non-compliance with this regulation is a contravention of the laws and regulations of Brunei Darussalam, as stipulated in Section 51 of the Civil Aviation Order, 2006. This measure is part of an ongoing effort to enhance security and safety in sensitive areas.