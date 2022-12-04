DBP’s Dudun

​The Language and Literature Bureau’s DUDUN or Visit in conjunction with the Language Month Celebration 2022 was extended to the Temburong District as the line-up for the ‘Ke Temburong Bisai’ Programme. The Language and Literature Bureau’s DUDUN to districts was one of the initiatives to uphold the Malay language conducted by the Language and Literature Bureau through the Language Construction and Development Division.

The event was held at the open area in Bangar Town. Various activities and games were held such as Puzzles, Spontaneous Quiz, Book Publishing Matters, Brunei Traditional Children’s Songs and many more.

Source: Radio Television Brunei